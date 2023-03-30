Yorkshire Buses: Number 9 service to White Rose Shopping Centre saved from axe as new operator steps in
A key bus service to the White Rose Shopping Centre has been saved at the eleventh hour.
The number 9 service, which connects Horsforth to the White Rose, had been under threat as one of the routes First Bus was to axe, due to low passenger numbers, from Sunday.
But independent company Yorkshire Buses, partially supported by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, have stepped in at the eleventh hour to offer the service a lifeline.
Running through Farsley, Rodley, Pudsey, Farnley and parts of Wortley, the service will operate hourly to and from the White Rose.
Posting on social media, Yorkshire Buses said: “After lots of phone calls, emails and whiteboard pens later. We believe that after working together with WYCA and various councillors across Leeds, we have come up with a solution that will get the best out of the 9 service.
Yorkshire Buses will begin to operate the 9 service from the 3rd of April with an enhanced timetable including added trips during peak times.
As a goodwill gesture First Bus Monthly tickets will be accepted until April 30.
Yorkshire Buses will operate the evening journeys on a trial basis until late May to assess demand, with continuation beyond that point dependent on usage.
Coun Peter Carlill tweeted: “Excellent news. Many thanks to you all at Yorkshire Buses for taking it on, and for working so swiftly so there's no gap in service.
"I will continue to work further with the Mayor to improve bus services in our area.”