But independent company Yorkshire Buses, partially supported by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, have stepped in at the eleventh hour to offer the service a lifeline.

Running through Farsley, Rodley, Pudsey, Farnley and parts of Wortley, the service will operate hourly to and from the White Rose.

The number 9 service, which connects Horsforth to the White Rose, had been under threat. Picture: James Hardisty

Posting on social media, Yorkshire Buses said: “After lots of phone calls, emails and whiteboard pens later. We believe that after working together with WYCA and various councillors across Leeds, we have come up with a solution that will get the best out of the 9 service.

Yorkshire Buses will begin to operate the 9 service from the 3rd of April with an enhanced timetable including added trips during peak times.

As a goodwill gesture First Bus Monthly tickets will be accepted until April 30.

Yorkshire Buses will operate the evening journeys on a trial basis until late May to assess demand, with continuation beyond that point dependent on usage.

Coun Peter Carlill tweeted: “Excellent news. Many thanks to you all at Yorkshire Buses for taking it on, and for working so swiftly so there's no gap in service.