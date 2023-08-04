And from September 3, Transdev is set to launch a new 60A bus service to Leeds via Calverley Lane and Coal Hill Lane, with the 60 service continuing to run along Upper Rodley Lane twice an hour. Helping to partially fill the gap left behind by the 508 in west Leeds. Tom Hinchcliffe, councillor for the Bramley and Stanningley ward, announced the news via social media.

He said: “This is a welcome improvement to our bus service in Bramley and goes some way to replacing the 508 service, which was cut by First Bus. Thank you to the great work of Labour's Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for their work on securing this for local residents.

“We're making good progress on reinstating the services we lost earlier in the year, but as your local Labour Councillors we're committed to campaigning for better connectivity for every single local resident in our community.”