Leeds buses: Transdev to launch new 60A Bramley service after First Bus axe key route

Transdev are set to launch a new bus service in west Leeds filling a gap left by First Bus.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

From April, First Bus introduced a wave of changes to Leeds services, which included rerouting the 508 service connecting Halifax to Leeds and cancelling the number 9 service, connecting Horsforth to the White Rose, before independent company Yorkshire Buses agreed to take on the route at the eleventh hour.

And from September 3, Transdev is set to launch a new 60A bus service to Leeds via Calverley Lane and Coal Hill Lane, with the 60 service continuing to run along Upper Rodley Lane twice an hour. Helping to partially fill the gap left behind by the 508 in west Leeds. Tom Hinchcliffe, councillor for the Bramley and Stanningley ward, announced the news via social media.

He said: “This is a welcome improvement to our bus service in Bramley and goes some way to replacing the 508 service, which was cut by First Bus. Thank you to the great work of Labour's Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for their work on securing this for local residents.

“We're making good progress on reinstating the services we lost earlier in the year, but as your local Labour Councillors we're committed to campaigning for better connectivity for every single local resident in our community.”

The First Bus decision to withdraw a number of services and introduce frequency reductions on other underused routes led to many within west Leeds fearing being “cut off” completely from Leeds city centre without the use of a car.

