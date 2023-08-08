A number of new bus routes have been launched across Leeds and West Yorkshire in recent months, filling gaps left by First Bus.

From April, First Bus introduced a wave of changes to Leeds services due to low passenger numbers, these included rerouting the 508 service connecting Halifax to Leeds and cancelling the number 9 service, connecting Horsforth to the White Rose.

The 48 Wigton Moor - Morley service and the 87 (evening journeys) Bramley /Leeds - St James' Hospital were also withdrawn while a changeover was announced to the 51 and 52 services which travel through Leeds city centre from Morley in the south to Moor Allerton in the north to improve punctuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of these cancelled routes have since been rescued, however. From April 3, Yorkshire Buses stepped in to operate the 9 service, connecting Horsforth to the White Rose, and last week Transdev announced plans to launch a new 60A Bramley service, helping to partially fill the gap left behind by the 508 in west Leeds.

Meanwhile the 11E Pudsey - Leeds, operated by First, has been withdrawn. The Leeds to Pudsey section will be replaced by new service 81A operated by CT Plus, the Leeds to East End Park section will be replaced by revised service 87 (currently 86A) operated by First.