HCT Group has announced their Powells and CT Plus buses will close with all services stopping on Friday evening.

It follows a period of financial difficulties for the company, which blamed pre-pandemic struggles, Covid-19 lockdowns and rising fuel and living costs.

The operator runs a number of local bus services across West Yorkshire including from Leeds, Wakefield and Pontefract.

The following routes are affected:

30 Horsforth-Horsforth Vale-Pudsey

61 61A St James's Hospital-Hunslet-John Charles Stadium

81 81A Leeds City Centre-Old Farnley-Pudsey

The 113 shuttle bus service that connects Dewsbury & District Hospital, Pinderfields Hospital and Pontefract Hospital will be operated by Arriva from Monday (August 8).

Elsewhere Middleton Lane remains shut for water works while services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane continue to face stop changes.

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1, PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.

Services 30, 61, 61A, 81, 81A, 113, 341, 354, 355, 374, 375, 377 and 378: CT Plus Yorkshire have ceased operations.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.

Services 46, 47, 47A, 118, 118A and 118S: Middleton Lane closed due to Yorkshire Water works until Friday, August 19.