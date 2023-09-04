Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across the city this week.

City services will continue to face heavy disruption this week as Wellington Street remains shut. The key route, which runs along past Leeds station, is closed due to roadworks until Monday, August 14. As a result bus services 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60. 81, 508, A1 & X11 will all be affected.

It is an eastbound closure of Wellington Street between Northern Street and Thirsk Row. Inbound services towards Leeds will operate via Northern Street, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row then via normal route to King Street, while outbound services will operate a normal route.

Elsewhere the night-time closures around Armley Gyratory look set to continue. Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the works were expected to be completed by August 24 but recent bad weather forced a delay, with Leeds City Council confirming that the re-opening is unlikely to come until September at the earliest.

Services 1, 2, 3 & 3A will continue divert away from Parkfield Street, Holbeck this week as the route remains closed between 8pm and 6am each evening. Services 200, 201, 202 & 203 are awaiting diversion information from bus operators.

On Saturday, services 9, 22, 444 and 446 will divert away from Commercial Street, Rothwell due to the Autumn Festival, while Kirkgate will be closed between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday evening – services 163, 164 & 165 will divert via Call Lane and Briggate.