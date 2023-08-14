Bus diversions and roadworks are set to cause yet more travel chaos across Leeds this week.

City services are due to face heavy disruption this week as Beckett Street, Burmantofts will be closed due to roadworks from tonight (Monday, August 14) to Thursday, August 31 between 7pm and 11.30pm each evening. The closure of the key route outside St James’ Hospital will see services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 & 50A divert via Stoney Rock Lane.

The night-time closures around Armley Gyratory are also set to continue. Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the road will re-open during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely.

Elsewhere Yorkshire Buses continue to miss bus stops in East End Park and Hunslet due to overhanging branches while services 47A, 52, 205 & 425 in Morley will divert via Britannia Road & High Street due to the closure of Bridge Street. The Sweet Street bus stops on Meadow Road (45013208 and 45013258) in the city centre also remain suspended due to roadworks.