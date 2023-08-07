Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds bus diversions: All route changes and cancellations as Wellington Street remains shut

Bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across the city this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

City services will continue to face heavy disruption this week as Wellington Street remains shut. The key route, which runs along past Leeds station, is closed due to roadworks until Monday, August 14. As a result bus services 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60. 81, 508, A1 & X11 will all be affected.

It is an eastbound closure of Wellington Street between Northern Street and Thirsk Row. Inbound services towards Leeds will operate via Northern Street, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row then via normal route to King Street, while outbound services will operate a normal route.

Elsewhere the daily night-time closures around Armley Gyratory continue. Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the road will re-open during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely.

The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge also remains shut for essential maintenance work and from Monday (August 14), Beckett Street, running along past St James’ Hospital, will close for a period of two weeks.

In a welcome boost to services Elland Road, running along past the football stadium, is set to reopen to traffic from Thursday (August 10), which will allow the 55 service, running in both directions, to return to a regular route. The 163 service will also return to a normal route from Wednesday (August 9) as Preston Lane, located near Kippax, reopens following closure.

