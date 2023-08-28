Traffic in Leeds will face a disrupted start to the week as Leeds West Indian Carnival takes place later today.

Featuring streets lined with people in colourful costumes, dancing to Soca music and enjoying the lively atmosphere, Leeds West Indian Carnival is the biggest celebration of its kind in the city and is extremely popular with people of all ages as it takes over Chapeltown each year.

The parade will leave pass down Potternewton Park, Harehills Avenue, right onto Harehills Lane and right again down Roundhay Road. It will then head onto Barrack Road, Chapeltown Road before turning right onto Harehills Avenue and back into Potternewton Park. Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 36, 49, 50, 50A. 91 and X99 will be diverted throughout the day.

Elsewhere city services continue to divert away from Beckett Street, Burmantofts which remains closed due to roadworks between 7pm and 11.30pm each evening. The closure outside St James’ Hospital sees services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 & 50A divert via Stoney Rock Lane.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is the biggest celebration of its kind in the city. Picture: National World

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 81, 508, A1 & X11 also continue to divert due to the eastbound closure of Wellington Street between Northern Street and Thirsk Row.

The daily night-time closures around Armley Gyratory are also set to continue this week after Leeds City Council confirmed that recent bad weather had delayed the re-opening until September at the earliest. Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the route remains open during the daytime with 30mph speed limits.