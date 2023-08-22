The Leeds West Indian Carnival is the biggest celebration of its kind in the city and is extremely popular with people of all ages as it takes over Chapeltown each year.

It sees streets lined with people in colourful costumes, dancing to Soca music and enjoying the lively atmosphere. There is plenty of delicious Caribbean food which always proves a hit with locals and visitors alike.

This year will be the second time the Leeds West Indian Carnival has been held since the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Here’s everything you need to know about the much anticipated event –

When is it happening?

The Leeds West Indian Carnival is the biggest celebration of its kind in the city and is extremely popular as people in colourful costumes take over Chapeltown each year. Photo: Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's Leeds West Indian Carnival will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, which is August 28.

What can I expect?

The carnival is famous for its colourful costumes that bring the wow factor to the city - it would not be the same without its signature extravagance, with vibrantly clad revellers parading to the sounds of steel pan and soca music. People really let loose and throw their hands in the air to entertain the crowds.

It's also a great opportunity to try new cuisines and Caribbean dishes, with some of the best food recommendations from festival organisers including jerk chicken, curry goat with rice and peas, and sugar cane.

Finally, the Leeds West Indian Carnival is not complete without plenty of noise. Grabbing a whistle or horn is essential, with visitors blowing to the music and showing their appreciation for the costumers that pass by.

What time is the parade and what route does it take?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds Carnival parade will leaves Potternewton Park at 2pm, before turning left down Harehills Avenue, right onto Harehills Lane and right again down Roundhay Road. It will then head right onto Barrack Road, right again onto Chapeltown Road before turning right onto Harehills Avenue and back into Potternewton Park.

Which roads will be closed?

Leeds City Council has written to residents of Chapeltown in advance of this year's festivities advising them of road closures. As well as for the Leeds West Indian Carnival on August 28, some closures are for the Black Musical Festival on August 27.

On August 27, the following roads will start closing at 12pm with restrictions set to be removed by August 29 at 12pm:

Saville Drive from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road.

Saville Place from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road.

Mexborough Drive from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road.

Mexborough Street from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road.

Mexborough Grove from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road.

Button Hill from Chapeltown Road west for 30m.

Reginald Terrace from Chapeltown Road west for 50m.

Reginal Street from Chapeltown Road west for 30m.

Newton Park View.

Louis Street from Chapeltown Road to Cross Louis Street.

Francis Street from Chapeltown Road to Cross Francis Street.

Cowper Terrace from Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Avenue.

Grange Avenue from Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Avenue.

Nassau Place from Harehills Avenue to Back Harehills Avenue.

Spencer Place from Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road.

Shepherd's Place from Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road.

Ellers Road from Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road.

Beck Road from Harehills Avnue to Baldovan Mount.

On August 27, the following roads will start closing at 12pm with restrictions set to be removed by August 29 at 6.30am:

Chapeltown Road from Barrack Road to Newton Road.

Harehills Avenue from Chapeltown Road to Avenue Hill.

Avenue Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 28, the day of the carnival, the council will install a vehicle crossing point on Roundhay Road so that residents can get access to their properties via Shepard's Lane and Lambton Street, but it is worth noting that the cross point will be suspended while the carnival procession is taking place.

From 5am, the following roads will be closed until 9am:

Laycock Place.

Saville Mount from Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road.

Spencer Place from Harehills Avenue to Louis Street.

Louis Street.

And from 6am, the following roads will be closed until 10pm:

Harehills Avenue from Avenue Hill to Harehills Lane.

Harehills Lane from Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road.

Roundhay Road from Easterly Road to Barrack Road.

Barrack Road.

The council also said that trading will not be allowed at any of the closure points on Chapeltown Road.

What other events are happening as part of this year's carnival?