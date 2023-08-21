Leeds bus timetables: All major route changes and cancellations as Harewood Bridge reopens to traffic
From around lunchtime on Friday (August 18), Harewood Bridge fully reopened to vehicles after essential maintenance works were completed ahead of schedule, with the reopening originally planned for Thursday. The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day and its reopening is a welcome boost to city traffic.
Elsewhere city services continue to face heavy disruption as Beckett Street, Burmantofts remains closed due to roadworks between 7pm and 11.30pm each evening. The closure of the key route outside St James’ Hospital sees services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 & 50A divert via Stoney Rock Lane.
Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 81, 508, A1 & X11 also continue to divert due to the eastbound closure of Wellington Street between Northern Street and Thirsk Row. Inbound services towards Leeds will operate via Northern Street, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row then via normal route to King Street. Outbound services continue to operate via a normal route.
Meanwhile Yorkshire Buses continue to miss bus stops in East End Park and Hunslet due to overhanging branches while services 47A, 52, 205 & 425 in Morley will divert via Britannia Road & High Street due to the closure of Bridge Street. The Sweet Street bus stops on Meadow Road (45013208 and 45013258) in the city centre also remain suspended due to roadworks.