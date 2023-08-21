Harewood Bridge has reopened to traffic in a welcome boost to city services, but other key routes are set to remain shut.

Elsewhere city services continue to face heavy disruption as Beckett Street, Burmantofts remains closed due to roadworks between 7pm and 11.30pm each evening. The closure of the key route outside St James’ Hospital sees services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 & 50A divert via Stoney Rock Lane.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 81, 508, A1 & X11 also continue to divert due to the eastbound closure of Wellington Street between Northern Street and Thirsk Row. Inbound services towards Leeds will operate via Northern Street, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row then via normal route to King Street. Outbound services continue to operate via a normal route.