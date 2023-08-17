Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Harewood Bridge closure: Leeds council confirms early reopening date after completion of essential repairs

Leeds City Council has confirmed that Harewood Bridge will reopen ahead of schedule following the completion of essential repairs.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

From around lunchtime on Friday, August 18 Harewood Bridge will fully reopen to vehicles after completing the essential maintenance works ahead of schedule, originally planned for Thursday, August 24.

The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, shut for a period of four weeks on Wednesday, July 26. The important crossing sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty have carried out waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. Previously the council has carried out temporary repair patches to extend the longevity of the carriageway, but these repairs could no longer continue without fixing the underlining problem.

From around lunchtime on Friday, August 18 Harewood Bridge will fully reopen to vehicles.From around lunchtime on Friday, August 18 Harewood Bridge will fully reopen to vehicles.
From around lunchtime on Friday, August 18 Harewood Bridge will fully reopen to vehicles.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “I’m delighted to see Harewood Bridge re-open to vehicles after successfully completing the water proofing repairs and surfacing, almost a week ahead of schedule.

“I would like to thank people for their patience and apologise for any disruption during the works. Also, thank you to the team and contractors, for getting this important strategic route back open as quickly as possible.”

The replacement waterproofing will lead to benefits such as an increased reliability of journeys, a reduction in congestion caused by unplanned emergency closures for carriageway repairs and a reduced risk of accidents caused by potholes on the carriageway.

An overnight closure will be required probably in September, to complete some specialist surfacing work.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilLeedsHelen HaydenGrade IIHarrogate Road