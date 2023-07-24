From 8pm Monday, July 24 until 5.30am Thursday, August 24, there will be daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works. Bus services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the road will re-open during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely.

Meanwhile from Wednesday, July 26 to Thursday, August 24, the historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, will shut for essential maintenance work. This will see service 36 divert via a normal route to Kirby Roundabout then diverting via Harrogate Road, Leeds Bradford Airport Roundabout A659 towards Arthington and A61 Harrogate Road.

Buses travelling to and from south Leeds will also face diversions from this week with Victoria Road, Morley closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, July 26 to Wednesday, August 16. Services 51, 52 and 65 will divert as a result. Service 55 through Elland Road, Beeston will also divert due to roadworks from Wednesday, July 19 to Thursday, August 10.

There will be daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works. Picture: Gary Longbottom