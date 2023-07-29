Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harewood Bridge closure: When major Leeds route reopens as pictures show progress

Harewood Bridge remains shut to traffic in both directions as essential maintenance work continues.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jul 2023, 17:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 17:51 BST

The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, shut for a period of four weeks on Wednesday (July 26). The important crossing sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day, with the closure and essential works planned to coincide with the school summer holidays, and as such reduced levels of traffic.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty are to carry out waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works on the route. The council has previously carried out temporary repair patches to extend the longevity of the carriageway, but unfortunately these repairs can no longer continue without fixing the underlining problem.

The replacement waterproofing will lead to benefits such as an increased reliability of journeys and reduction in congestion caused by unplanned emergency closures for carriageway repairs, a reduced risk of accidents caused by potholes on the carriageway and a reduced risk of damage to vehicles caused by potholes on the carriageway.

The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge shut for a period of four weeks on Wednesday. Picture: Steve RidingThe historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge shut for a period of four weeks on Wednesday. Picture: Steve Riding
The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge shut for a period of four weeks on Wednesday. Picture: Steve Riding

Full traffic management is in place with a diversion and signage for road users to follow. The diversion route follows from Otley Road, Arthington Lane, Main Street, Poole Bridge, Harrogate Road, Swindon Lane and onto Harrogate Road. The same diversionary route will be in operation in the opposite direction and mapped out via Google Maps could leave motorists with a near 15-mile reroute and over 30 minute journey delays.

During the closure pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge. The route is expected to reopen to traffic from Thursday, August 24.

