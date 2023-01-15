Growing pains are expected to continue this week as services move into the second week of the new city centre layout.

King Street and Thirsk Row are both now two-way routes as part of Leeds City Council’s plans to pedestrianise City Square. There will also no longer be vehicle access to Wellington Street – buses and taxis will need to travel via Infirmary Street and Kings Street to access Wellington Street.

These significant changes have already caught out buses and cars alike with one unsuspecting bus driver caught going the wrong way down King Street.

Elsewhere King Lane in Alwoodley is due to be shut from Monday to Friday this week due to Northern Gas works, while Balm Road in Hunslet will be closed overnight this week from 9.30pm to 5am as vital roadworks are carried out.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F,5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 40, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 65, 75, 81, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11: Routes affected as part of the City Square Highways Improvements.

Services 12, 13, 13A & 74: Balm Road will be closed overnight this week – services 12, 13 & 13A will divert via Beza Street, Moor Road and Belle Isle Road, while service 74 will divert via Beza Street, Moor Road, Belle Isle Road, East Grange Drive and Middleton Road.

