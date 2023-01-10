The bus was seen driving the wrong down King Street. Having previously been a one-way system, King Street, alongside Thirsk Row, became two-way on Sunday (January 8) as part of Leeds City Council’s plans to pedestrianise City Square.

The photo, which was posted to community Facebook group LeedsPlace, immediately sparked a reaction with users poking fun at the driver’s unfortunate error while calling out the complexity of the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user quoted a famous glasses advert and said: “That driver should have gone to Specsavers,” while another quipped: “The giant white arrow is surely a clue.”

The photo immediately sparked a reaction with users poking fun at the driver’s unfortunate error while calling out the complexity of the changes. Picture: Jamie Osborne

The changes, which has also shut off vehicle access to Wellington Street – buses and taxis will need to travel via Infirmary Street and Kings Street to access Wellington Street – has faced a host of criticism from local motorists who called out the difficulty driving through the city centre now poses.

One said: “It’s a nightmare it’s a wonder more pedestrians are not injured. How bus drivers, wagons and vans manage in Leeds city centre without more incidents is beyond me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

While another user of the group commented: “I'd never drive in Leeds City centre anymore, wouldn't have a clue where I was going.”

One user voiced sympathy for the driver’s mistake and said; “Everyone having a pop at the driver consider the fact this road has been one way for many many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriva have confirmed that they are aware of the incident and have spoken to the driver involved.

A spokesperson for the bus operator said: “Our drivers have been briefed on how these changes impact our bus routes, and colleagues from our partner organisations have been supporting our team and the general public on the ground, as we all become familiar with the new layout.

Advertisement Hide Ad