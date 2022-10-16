Here’s everything you need to know about what key services face disruption.

Headrow prepares for closure

Works will be carried out this week to prepare the Headrow and other city centre streets for next weekend’s Abbey Dash. Thousands of runners will be pounding the Leeds city centre streets on Sunday, October 23 to raise money for Age UK.

Works will be carried out this week to prepare the Headrow and other city centre streets for next weekend’s Abbey Dash. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The 10k race, which is suitable for runners aged 15 years and older, will take off from Leeds city centre, and finish at The Headrow in Leeds. Any money raised will go towards local support and befriending services for older people in Yorkshire, as well as Age UK’s national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services.

Church Lane in Garforth is also set to shut this week with diversions to the 163, 166 and 175 services due to be advised in the coming days.

Elsewhere Wide Lane in Morley has reopened following a week long closure, which had seen heavy traffic diverted through nearby Fountain Street, Corporation Street and Bruntcliffe Lane. The reopening will come as a welcome boost to residents.

Roadworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 4, 4F, 7, 7A, 7S, X7 16 & 16A: City Square will be closed to general traffic for the safety of pedestrians and contractors.

Services 4, 5, 11A, 14, 15, 16, 19, 19A, 27, 28, 33, 3442, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 72, 75, 508, 444, 446 & X6: Leeds city centre diversions as a result of Abbey Dash to be confirmed.