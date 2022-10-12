Thousands of runners will be pounding the Leeds city centre streets on Sunday, October 23 to raise money for Age UK. But if you still need to secure your spot, get in quick as entries close soon.

The closing dates for entries close on Friday, October 14, so there’s not long left to sign up. The 10k race, which is suitable for runners aged 15 years and older, will take off from Leeds city centre, and finish at The Headrow in Leeds. A 2k dash event for 8 to 16-year-olds will also be taking place on the same day.

Any money raised will go towards local support and befriending services for older people in Yorkshire, as well as Age UK’s national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services.

Lydia Curran, Head of Events at Age UK, said: “We can’t wait to return to Leeds for the 36th Leeds Abbey Dash, it’s such a fun event and the atmosphere is always fantastic.

Runners set off on The Headrow.

“The money raised will support older people in Yorkshire and across the UK who are most in need. It’s been a challenging time for older people with the rising cost of living, with those most vulnerable struggling to make ends meet, and Age UK’s services are a lifeline for those who have no one to turn to.”

How to sign up for Leeds Abbey Dash 10k for Age UK

To sign up for the event visit the Age UK website . Registration will cost each runner £26, or £24 for UK Athletics members. The Junior Dash is £8 to enter.

Runners taking part.

When is Leeds Abbey Dash 10k taking place?

The race is due to commence on Sunday, October 23. A pre-race warm-up will take place at 9 am, with the adult race due to start at 9.30 am and the junior at 9.05 am.

Baggage and information tents open in Millennium Square from 7.45 am.