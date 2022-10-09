From high-end restaurants to a spanking new garden centre, we’ve rounded up some of the new faces in our thriving city.
Here are 12 exciting new openings to land in the city this autumn
2. The Cut and Craft
Fine-dining restaurant The Cut & Craft is opening in the heart of Leeds city centre on October 24. Located in the Victoria Quarter, next to The Ivy and Ivy Asia, it boasts a beautiful central dome and a classic circular Cut & Craft central bar. It will serve flat iron steak, classic mains and bespoke hand-crafted cocktails, beers and wines.
3. The Scribbling Mill
A new Wetherspoons will open in the White Rose Shopping Centre on October 11. The Scribbling Mill has created 50 new jobs and the company has spent £950,000 developing the outlet on the site the former Chiquito restaurant, in the outdoor leisure area. The new pub will be open from 8am until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and from 8am until 1am on Friday and Saturday.
4. Tingley Garden Centre
The popular Tong Garden Centre (pictured) has now opened a second site - Tingley Garden Centre. The £14m centre opened at the end of last month and sells everything from plants and gardening equipment, stylish outdoor furniture, BBQs and garden lighting to gorgeous gifts, on-trend home ranges, indoor plants. A third site, in Wetherby, has also been proposed.
