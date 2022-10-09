3. The Scribbling Mill

A new Wetherspoons will open in the White Rose Shopping Centre on October 11. The Scribbling Mill has created 50 new jobs and the company has spent £950,000 developing the outlet on the site the former Chiquito restaurant, in the outdoor leisure area. The new pub will be open from 8am until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and from 8am until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Photo: White Rose