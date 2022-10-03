Chapeltown Road closure: All traffic and bus route diversions as key Leeds road to be shut all week
Traffic and bus routes are set to face diversions this week with a key road into Leeds to be closed all week.
Chapeltown Road Inbound towards the city has been closed as a “major water leak” is repaired.
The closure is expected to remain in place all week with diversions expected on five key bus routes into the city centre.
First Bus took to social media to confirm disruption to key services tweeting:
"Harrogate Road is closed inbound due to a major water leak. The 2/3/3A services will be diverting Harehills Lane, Newton Road and Chapeltown Lane.
"The closure is likely to be in place for the rest of the week. Apologies for any impact this may have.”
The route is shut where Chapeltown Road meets Harrogate Road.
The 36 and 48 services will also be diverting via Stainbeck Lane, Scott Hall Road until Sheepscar Interchange & to normal route.