Chapeltown Road Inbound towards the city has been closed as a “major water leak” is repaired.

The closure is expected to remain in place all week with diversions expected on five key bus routes into the city centre.

The closure is expected to remain in place all week with diversions expected. Picture: Google

First Bus took to social media to confirm disruption to key services tweeting:

"Harrogate Road is closed inbound due to a major water leak. The 2/3/3A services will be diverting Harehills Lane, Newton Road and Chapeltown Lane.

"The closure is likely to be in place for the rest of the week. Apologies for any impact this may have.”

The route is shut where Chapeltown Road meets Harrogate Road.

