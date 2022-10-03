News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chapeltown Road closure: All traffic and bus route diversions as key Leeds road to be shut all week

Traffic and bus routes are set to face diversions this week with a key road into Leeds to be closed all week.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:30 pm

Chapeltown Road Inbound towards the city has been closed as a “major water leak” is repaired.

The closure is expected to remain in place all week with diversions expected on five key bus routes into the city centre.

Read More

Read More
Leeds bus diversions: All route changes as over a dozen city services face perma...
The closure is expected to remain in place all week with diversions expected. Picture: Google

Advertisement

Hide Ad

First Bus took to social media to confirm disruption to key services tweeting:

"Harrogate Road is closed inbound due to a major water leak. The 2/3/3A services will be diverting Harehills Lane, Newton Road and Chapeltown Lane.

"The closure is likely to be in place for the rest of the week. Apologies for any impact this may have.”

The route is shut where Chapeltown Road meets Harrogate Road.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The 36 and 48 services will also be diverting via Stainbeck Lane, Scott Hall Road until Sheepscar Interchange & to normal route.

TrafficLeedsHarrogate Road