The full closure, designed to complete a section of the bridge unable to be completed during the previous period of works in August, was later postponed due to bad weather brought on by Storm Babet and the heavy rain that was forecast.

A Leeds City Council Spokesperson said: “For the works at Harewood Bridge to take place, we need conditions to be absolutely dry for the period of treatment to the road surface. Working with the contractor we are now able to deliver the works during off peak (9:30am to 2pm) lane closures, removing the need for any road closures.

The full closure of Harewood Bridge was postponed due to bad weather brought on by Storm Babet. Picture: Simon Hulme

“The works are being planned to avoid the wetter and possibly unpredictable weather ahead and once the dates are known we will communicate these as we have for the previous works.”

The bridge, which sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day, was previously shut for a period of three weeks over the summer for waterproofing, resurfacing and footpath repair works.