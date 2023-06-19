About 800 Unite members from First West Yorkshire went on an indefinite strike on Sunday, with many forming picket lines across the city. The strikes have left many LeedsCity and Park and Ride services operating with a limited frequency, with some services, including Flexi Bus, not operating at all.

The strikes have now been put on hold however, after First Bus said an 11th hour pay settlement had been agreed with the union and there would be a "full return" of bus services on Tuesday.

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a pay settlement and that Unite has postponed its industrial action immediately.

The strikes have been put on hold after First Bus said an 11th hour pay settlement had been agreed. Picture: James Hardisty

“Unite is committed to put this recommended offer to its members in a ballot on Thursday 29 June. Our team is now focused on preparing for a return to full services across our Leeds network from tomorrow (Tuesday 20 June).

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding since Sunday and will provide further information later today.”

Passengers had previously expressed their frustration at the strikes, with disruption set to continue throughout the remainder of today (Monday). Over 50 routes are operating on reduced or no services, with passengers offered a flat fare of £1 for all impacted routes.

