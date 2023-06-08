First West Yorkshiredrivers have announced they will take continuous industrial action over the company’s refusal to return the date on which new pay rises are enacted back to normal.

The strikes, which are set to start on June 18, will take place daily for an undisclosed amount of time and will see heavy disruption to bus traffic around the city.

During the pandemic, an agreement was made with the workers to change their anniversary pay date to October in order to assist First Bus financially.

But according to Unite, the union representing the 800 striking bus drivers, First West Yorkshire has refused to move the date back to April, where it was before the pandemic. And with the cost-of-living crisis leaving many drivers struggling, they will not receive their pay increase until October at the earliest.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “When First West Yorkshire needed its drivers to dig deep for the company, they did. Not only did they put their and their families’ health on the line by continuing to drive First buses, they also agreed to delay getting a pay rise.

“First Group have taken advantage of this sacrifice to keep their drivers’ wages down as inflation has rocketed. Our members are absolutely right to strike at what is essentially a stab in the back by First West Yorkshire and they will receive Unite’s total support.”

Bus drivers in Leeds are based out of two West Yorkshire depots, which means the strikes will have a large impact on public transport. First Bus has yet to announce how the bus schedule will look while industrial action is underway.

Unite regional officer Darren Rushworth said: “First’s profits continue to soar. This dispute can be brought to an end quickly and simply: First West Yorkshire needs to return the anniversary date back to April and begin pay talks.”

Around 800 First Bus drivers in Leeds and West Yorkshire are set to go on indefinite strike in June, causing heavy disruption to public transport in the city. Picture: James Hardisty

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said in a statement to Yorkshire Evening Post: “We are disappointed in the decision of UNITE to announce strike action. The current agreement on pay, which was signed by UNITE and its officials, is in place and agreed until October 2023.

“The management team at First North & West Yorkshire have been working hard to find solutions to help our valued drivers during these tough economic times and have made a series of substantial and unconditional offers to satisfy demands. These remain on the table and have yet to be put to our Leeds drivers by the UNITE representatives, therefore the union’s efforts should focus on this and not on industrial action while collective bargaining continues.

