From yesterday (June 18), First Bus drivers and Unite members across both Leeds depots have began an “indefinite” period of strike, causing severe disruption to public transport in the city. During the strikes, many of the LeedsCity and Park and Ride services will operate a limited frequency until further notice. Some services, including Flexi Bus, will not operate at all during this time.

The strikes are set to cause travel chaos and passengers across Leeds have been taking to social media to express their frustration but also in some quarters their support for the striking drivers.

Taking to Twitter one user said: “Office day today. Stood at bus stop for 20 minutes for someone to ring the bus depot & find out they are on strike.”

First Bus drivers and Unite members across both Leeds depots have began an “indefinite” period of strike. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Another said: “Good luck to everyone in Leeds who relies on a bus this week.”

Despite the mass walkouts a number of services will still operate as normal this week, including most school services and the 72 service between Leeds and Bradford. The X6, X11 and the 508 Halifax-Leeds will also continue to operate.

Over 50 routes are set to operate on reduced or no services, with one passenger tweeting: “Leeds bus strike continues. No36 raking it in. Only £1 if you do manage to find a FirstBus running. Good luck everyone - oh and I support the strike.”

Another added: “Lots of First bus drivers in Leeds are on strike so causing a whole heap of issues for passengers needing to get to work or appointments.”

Buses running on limited service will have a flat fare of £1 for all journeys. The fare must be paid in cash on the bus or using contactless payments, as the reduced tickets will not be available on the app. The reduced price will not apply if services are running like normal and not affected by the strikes.