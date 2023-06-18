Starting Sunday June 18, 800 First Bus drivers and Unite members across both Leeds depots will walk out on an “indefinite” strike, causing severe disruption to public transport in the city.

During industrial action, many of the LeedsCity and Park and Ride services will operate a limited frequency until further notice. Some services, including Flexi Bus, will not operate at all during this time.

There are however a number of services that will operate as normal during the strikes, including most school services and the 72 service between Leeds and Bradford.

Tom Bridge, Operations Director for North & West Yorkshire said: “Our team is doing all we can to keep our customers moving, but there will inevitably be severe disruption and inconvenience. We apologise in advance to all our customers and appreciate their patience when travelling with us over the coming days.”

Buses running on limited service will have a flat fare of £1 for all journeys. The fare must be paid in cash on the bus or using contactless payments, as the reduced tickets will not be available on the app.

The reduced price will not apply if services are running like normal and not affected by the strikes.

The company has also confirmed that customers with pre-paid First Bus tickets will be usable on Arriva and Connexions services across Leeds starting Sunday.

Which First Bus services will run during the strikes?

Most services will see limited service starting Sunday June 18.

The following school services will operate as normal during industrial action: CH24, CH25, CH26, CH27, CH28, CM3, L74, L75, L78, L79, LW1, LW2, OA2, OA3, and OA4.

The following services are not affected by industrial action: X6, X11, 72 Bradford-Leeds and the 508 Halifax-Leeds.

Which First Bus services are affected by industrial action?

The following services will run limited or no service starting Sunday June 18: