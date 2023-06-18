First bus strikes: Every cancelled service in Leeds as 800 drivers go on ‘continuous’ strike causing chaos
As 800 bus drivers walk out on indefinite strike this Sunday, First Bus has introduced limited service in Leeds.
Starting Sunday June 18, 800 First Bus drivers and Unite members across both Leeds depots will walk out on an “indefinite” strike, causing severe disruption to public transport in the city.
During industrial action, many of the LeedsCity and Park and Ride services will operate a limited frequency until further notice. Some services, including Flexi Bus, will not operate at all during this time.
There are however a number of services that will operate as normal during the strikes, including most school services and the 72 service between Leeds and Bradford.
Tom Bridge, Operations Director for North & West Yorkshire said: “Our team is doing all we can to keep our customers moving, but there will inevitably be severe disruption and inconvenience. We apologise in advance to all our customers and appreciate their patience when travelling with us over the coming days.”
Buses running on limited service will have a flat fare of £1 for all journeys. The fare must be paid in cash on the bus or using contactless payments, as the reduced tickets will not be available on the app.
The reduced price will not apply if services are running like normal and not affected by the strikes.
The company has also confirmed that customers with pre-paid First Bus tickets will be usable on Arriva and Connexions services across Leeds starting Sunday.
Which First Bus services will run during the strikes?
The following school services will operate as normal during industrial action: CH24, CH25, CH26, CH27, CH28, CM3, L74, L75, L78, L79, LW1, LW2, OA2, OA3, and OA4.
The following services are not affected by industrial action: X6, X11, 72 Bradford-Leeds and the 508 Halifax-Leeds.
Which First Bus services are affected by industrial action?
The following services will run limited or no service starting Sunday June 18:
- 1 - Hourly
- 1B - No service
- N1 - No service
- 2 - Hourly
- 3 - Every 03 and 23 past the hour
- 3A - Hourly
- 4 - Hourly
- 4F - No service
- 5 - Hourly
- 6 & 8 - Every 30 minutes
- 7 - Hourly
- 7A & 7S - No service
- 9A - No service
- 11A - No service
- 12 - Hourly to Roundhay Park
- 13 - Hourly to Brackenwood
- 13A - Hourly
- 12 & 13 - Every 20 minutes to Middleton
- 14 - No service
- 15 - No service
- 16 - Hourly
- 16A - No service
- 19 & 19A - No service
- 27 - No service
- 28 - No service
- 33 - No service
- 34 - Hourly
- 38 - Hourly
- 39 - No service
- 40 - Hourly
- 42 - Hourly
- 46 - No service
- 47 & 47A - No service
- 49 - No service
- 50 - Hourly to 11:16 then hourly till 17:18
- 50A - No service
- 51 - No service
- 52 - Every 30 mins except at 13.20
- 55 & 55C - No service
- 56 - Hourly
- 62 - No service
- 64 - Only Connexions services will operate
- 65 - No service
- 74 - No service
- 75 - No service
- X84 - No service
- 86 - No service
- 91 - No service
- PR1 - Every 15 minutes Monday to Friday
- PR2 - No service
- PR3 - Every 15 minutes Monday to Sunday
- Flexi Bus - No service