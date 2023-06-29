The bus company has said it is “delighted” after drivers accepted a 13 per cent pay rise offer. About 800 Unite members from First West Yorkshire went on an indefinite strike on Sunday (June 18), with many forming picket lines across the city.

The strikes were put on hold the next day however, after First Bus said an 11th hour pay settlement had been agreed with the union and there would be a "full return" of bus services on Tuesday. Passengers had previously expressed their frustration at the strikes as over 50 routes were reduced to operating on reduced or no services.

In a statement released today, First Bus has announced that in a Unite ballot on Thursday, June 29 has accepted its latest pay offer to Leeds drivers.

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with Unite and acceptance of a generous offer which means an increase in pay for our Leeds drivers of 13.43 per cent by April 2024 compared to today.