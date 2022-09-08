Cameras warning for motorists breaching new restrictions by passing through City Square in Leeds
Motorists breaching restrictions by travelling through City Square have been warned by Leeds City Council that traffic enforcement cameras are being installed.
As part of work to make City Square more of a ‘”people-first” environment, traffic management works are diverting all through-traffic away from the area.
There are plans for permanent closure to traffic in February 2023 and currently, management arrangements only allow access to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street for buses and taxis.
Motorists travelling along Bishopgate Street and passing through the new Bus Gate into City Square are now in breach of traffic restrictions and have been warned of the installation of cameras.
General traffic that previously passed through City Square is no longer allowed and private vehicles travelling along Bishopgate Street are now only able to turn right onto Boar Lane.
Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “The works on City Square represent a major change for the highway network in the city centre, and we are working hard to manage this as effectively as possible, minimising disruption and ensuring the safety of those working on site and members of the public.
"At the same time we would like to thank those who have begun using different routes or changed the way they travel into the city centre.
“It is important that motorists plan their journey in advance and consider either alternative routes or methods of travel, especially as the works will start in earnest shortly and this will help ensure public transport services are not delayed.
“If you do travel along this route by car you must adhere to the restrictions.”