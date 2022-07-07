Stephen Richert and his wife Dianne were travelling home from Madeira last week when they visited the Arrow cars window on the main concourse.

He was left stunned when they were priced £35 for a journey back to their home in Chapel Allerton.

Since the story debuted in the YEP, readers have been getting in touch via social media to tell their own Arrow cars stories.

One user referred to the pricing as 'disgusting' detailing:

"£36 for us with Arrow was £19 going with another firm... Taxi driver said he would only get £18 of it."

Another detailed how a two minute journey cost the best part of £18.

"It cost us £18 and we live opposite the Jet Garage on Green Lane so a 2 min journey," they said.

"If I didn’t have two tired kids I would have walked."

While another faced a charge of £13 above normal.

"Just cost me £30 to get to near side of Bramley, usually about £17. I was so taken aback and did the typical Yorkshire thing "Ow Much!???"

"Will plan another method of getting home next time for sure, nearly double what it should be."

One reader who get in touch with the YEP detailed how he would be using the bus over Arrow cars from now on.

"Arrow are indeed a rip off, I was charged £35 for a 12 mile journey and one month later the same journey cost £44," he said.

"Now I know fuel prices have risen but how much fuel is used in the average car over 12 miles. No more Arrow, bus into town."

Arrow are the official Private Hire company at Leeds Bradford, Manchester, East Midlands and Bristol Airports.

Following an approach from the YEP to comment LBA distanced themselves from the issue claiming "it is a business decision for them on pricing."