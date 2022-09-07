Anger over bus companies raising prices in Leeds following mayor's £2 fare cap

The cap was introduced with the country in the grip of a cost of living crisis and also allows for unlimited journeys for £4.50 a day through the MCard mobile app.

However, fares usually cheaper than £2 have been increased by some operators, drawing condemnation from various figures.

Matthew Topham, campaigner at Better Buses for West Yorkshire, said: “We're being taken for fools. The public is paying through the nose to lower fares at a time of crisis.

The cap was introduced with the country in the grip of a cost of living crisis and also allows for unlimited journeys for £4.50 a day through the MCard mobile app. Image: Simon Hulme

“Instead of taking the opportunity to help keep costs for passengers low, operators are changing other tickets to boost their profits.

“That 'shareholders-first' mentality can't give West Yorkshire communities the buses we deserve. Taking our buses back into public control is the only way to change this.”

Liberal Democrats councillor Tom Gordon has slammed the increases as “ridiculous” while taking aim at the Labour Party.

He said: “It is completely ridiculous that people who may rely on shorter bus journeys across West Yorkshire with fares below £2 have now seen the price hiked during a cost of living crisis.

“This is yet another example of Labour Party chasing a headline with poor policy, that in part fundamentally achieves the opposite of what it set out to do.

“Once again, we hear Labour politicians blaming anyone but themselves, when in reality they should have had the foresight to see how advertising £2 fares anywhere anytime would in fact lead to £2 fares.”

Increases have also been condemned by Ms Brabin herself, who has vowed to take the issue up with operators.

She said: “My Mayor’s Fares will bring travel costs down and help people make huge savings at a time when they need it most.

"It’s disappointing that some operators are using this as an opportunity to sneak up fares on previously cheaper routes.

“Let me be clear - these price increases by operators are not to pay for the new £2 fare cap. We are reimbursing them for this. I’ll be taking this issue up with operators as a matter of urgency.