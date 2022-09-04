Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know.

City Square Closure

Preliminary works to transform City Square are due to begin this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Preliminary works to transform City Square into what the council describes as a more “people-first environment” are due to begin this week.

Traffic management works will divert all through-traffic away from City Square, ahead of its permanent closure to traffic in February 2023.

From Sunday September 4, diversions to traffic travelling north into the city centre along Neville Street, Bishopgate Street and Swinegate will be in place.

Vehicular access through City Square on Wellington Street past the railway station and The Queens Hotel will be restricted to local property access only, until the permanent closure comes into effect next year.

Drivers who want to access the station’s pick-up/drop-off in Aire Street will need to approach from the Whitehall Road direction instead of driving through City Square.

Elsewhere Bridge End in Leeds city centre is set to close later this week in preparation for an event.

Bridge End will be closed next Sunday (September 11) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1 & PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.

Services 2, 3, 3A ,12, 13, 13A, 46, 47, 51, 52, PR1 & PR3: Bridge End will be closed next Sunday (September 11) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.