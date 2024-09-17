Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arriva has permanently closed a bus depot which houses its Yorkshire head offices due to serious structural problems.

The operator took emergency action following the discovery in an engineering building at Wakefield bus depot.

The site, on Barnsley Road, serves as Wakefield's main bus depot, providing garage and engineering facilities, as well as offices for Arriva Yorkshire.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands most of the site will need to be demolished.

Arriva said it will “work to minimise disruption” to services until replacement facilities are provided.

Temporary measures have been put in place to park vehicles at the city’s bus station and to use other depots at Castleford, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike.

Some buses will continue to be parked outside the Barnsley Road depot as part of interim arrangements.

Office staff will be relocated to Wakefield bus station.

It is also understood that negotiations are taking place over the possible use of land close to the city centre as a temporary base.

Arriva is expected to submit a planning application to Wakefield Council to carry out emergency demolition work to clear the site for redevelopment.

A spokesperson for Arriva Yorkshire said: “Whilst preparing for improvements to our Wakefield depot, a structural problem in the engineering building was discovered.

“Safety is our number one priority.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue we took immediate steps in line with independent expert advice and we are relocating affected colleagues to work from other nearby locations. Engineers and head office staff are being relocated.

“We will work to minimise disruption to our services during this time.”