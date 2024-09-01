Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus service changes are due to come into effect across Leeds and West Yorkshire today.

From today (Sunday, September 1), bus timetables across West Yorkshire will face changes - including re-timings and frequency increases.

Changes will effect a host of different operators including First Bus and Arriva. They follow changes made across the region’s network in May and in July.

Services to Leeds Bradford Airport will be retimed while improvements are set to be made to same key Wakefield services.

Here is a full list of the service changes due to come into effect from today.

16 16A Pudsey • Bramley • Leeds • Seacroft • Whinmoor

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

On weekdays, the 1327 Whinmoor to Bramley will be extended to Pudsey arriving 1520, the 1458 Pudsey to Whinmoor journey will commence from Copley Hill at 1550, and the 1600 Bramley to Whinmoor journey will start back from Pudsey at 1530.

26A Holmfirth • Langsett • Fox Valley Retail Park • Thurgoland

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

This Saturday only service will be withdrawn and replaced by new services 59 59A.

47 47A Leeds • Hunslet • Middleton • East Ardsley • Morley • Cottingley • White Rose Centre

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability. The 1600 from Leeds will be retimed to 1621, and the 1735 from White Rose Centre will be retimed to 1750.

59 59A Holmfirth • Langsett • Fox Valley Retail Park • Hillsborough

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

These new services will operate on Thursdays only.

65 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Gildersome

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes to improve service punctuality/reliability.

72 Leeds • Bramley • Thornbury • Bradford

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

This service will now operate 24 hours a day, with an hourly service through the night.

74 75 Leeds • Holbeck • Beeston • Parkwood • Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

These services will be revised to operate as a full loop. Journeys via Hunslet, Middleton and Holbeck will be numbered 74. Journeys via Holbeck, Middleton and Hunslet will be numbered 75.

On weekdays and Saturdays, the frequency of the Leeds to Middleton via Hunslet section will go from half-hourly to hourly. The frequency between Leeds and Middleton via Holbeck, Beeston and Parkwood section will remain half-hourly.

On Sundays the frequency will remain hourly throughout. Most journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes and some journeys will be significantly retimed.

77 77A Holmfirth • Thurgoland • Chapeltown • Meadowhall • Sheffield

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

These new services will operate on Mondays only.

86 Rodley • Bramley • Armley • Holbeck • Middleton

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 30 minutes to improve punctuality/ reliability.

87 87A Holmfirth • Langsett • Bamford • Castleton • Mam Tor

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

These new services will operate on Wednesdays only.

90 Holmfirth • Denby Dale • Upper Denby • Penistone • Cawthorne • Barnsley

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

This new service will operate three journeys each way between Holmfirth, Penistone and Barnsley on weekdays, and four journeys each way between Holmfirth and Penistone on Saturdays, replacing current services 350 and 353.

200 201 Leeds • White Rose • Morley • Cleckheaton / Batley • Heckmondwike

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

There will be a slight changes to the number of early morning and early evening journeys.

Some other journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes to improve punctuality/ reliability.

202 203 Leeds • White Rose • Dewsbury • Mirfield • Huddersfield

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

Early morning journeys will be significantly revised and retimed.

Some other journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

229 Huddersfield • Heckmondwike • Birstall Retail Park • Leeds

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

The early morning and early evening timetables will be enhanced with some additional and extended journeys.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

250 Dewsbury • Dewsbury Moor • Heckmondwike

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

Sunday journeys will be retimed 30-35 minutes earlier.

254 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Brighouse • Huddersfield

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

This service will be extended from Brighouse to Huddersfield via Bradley Bar and Bradford Road.

The Monday-Saturday daytime frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly over the full route. The hours of operation to/from Brighouse will be slightly extended.

On Sundays, additional earlier journeys will operate, 0812 Cleckheaton to Leeds and 0850 Leeds to Cleckheaton, and the frequency from Brighouse to Leeds will be increased from two-hourly to hourly. Many journeys will be retimed.

255 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Scholes • Halifax

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

On weekdays and Saturdays, the frequency from Leeds to Scholes will be increased from hourly to half-hourly.

On Sundays, an additional later journey will operate, 1750 Leeds to Halifax.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes and some peak hour journeys will be significantly retimed.

260 Huddersfield • Kirkheaton • Roberttown • Cleckheaton

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

This service will be withdrawn. Extended Arriva 254 will provide a replacement service between Cleckheaton and Huddersfield. Roberttown, Kirkheaton and Upper Heaton will continue to be served by Arriva service 261.

261 Huddersfield • Kirkheaton • Mirfield • Hartshead • Roberttown • Heckmondwike

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

On weekdays and Saturdays, additional later evening journeys will be introduced, 1725 Huddersfield to Heckmondwike, 1755 Heckmondwike to Huddersfield, 1915 and 2015 Huddersfield to Upper Heaton, and 1942 Upper Heaton to Huddersfield.

In addition, the 1815 from Huddersfield will be extended to Mirfield. On Sundays, the 1755 from Huddersfield will be extended to Mirfield, but later evening journeys will be withdrawn (1919 and 2119 Upper Heaton to Huddersfield and 2145 Huddersfield to Upper Heaton).

Most journeys will be retimed by 5-30 minutes.

268 Wakefield • Dewsbury • Heckmondwike • Cleckheaton • Bradford

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

The 1505 Heckmondwike to Wakefield journey will additionally operate on school days.

271 Heckmondwike • Carlinghow • Batley

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

This service will be split. The Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton section will become new service 272.

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes. Sunday journeys will be retimed 45-50 minutes later.

272 Heckmondwike • Gomersal • Cleckheaton

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

This new service will replace the Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton section of service 271. Most journeys will be retimed by 15-30 minutes.

The 0748 journey will operate on school days only, and an additional journey will operate on weekdays, 1352 Cleckheaton to Heckmondwike.

281 Dewsbury • Batley • Birstall • Birstall Retail Park

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

283 283A Dewsbury • Batley • Birstall • Bradford

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

309 309A Honley • Netherthong • Holmfirth

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

This service will be significantly revised to operate two return trips on Monday to Saturday.

321 323 324 Huddersfield • Netherton • Marten Nest • Meltham

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Team Pennine (Transdev)

Journeys operated by Team Pennine will be withdrawn and replaced by additional journeys on First services 323 and 324.

323 324 Huddersfield • Netherton • Meltham

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

323 now operated by First for late evening journeys and Sunday daytime journeys extended to Meltham.

The frequency will be increased from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes. Additional early morning, late evening and Sunday trips will operate, replacing journeys currently operated by Team Pennine.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes. These enhancements are funded by the Combined Authority through our Bus Service Improvement Plan.

350 Holmfirth • Denby Dale • Upper Denby • Penistone

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport.

This Thursday and Saturday only service will be withdrawn and replaced by new service 90.

351 Holmfirth • Holme • Torside • Glossop

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

This service will now operate on Fridays instead of Saturdays. The timetable will be revised.

353 Holmfirth • Denby Dale • Cawthorne • Barnsley

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

This Monday, Wednesday and Friday only service will be withdrawn and replaced by new service 90.

359 Holmfirth • Netherthong • Meltham • Marsden

Mon, Sep 2 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

This new service will operate on Saturdays only, with three journeys each way.

425 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Morley • Drighlington • Bradford

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

508 Halifax • Shelf • Odsal • Thornbury • Leeds

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

521 522 523 Halifax • Ovenden • Illingworth

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

On Saturday evenings, some journeys will be retimed.

571 Halifax • Southowram • Brighouse • Whinney Hill • Lightcliffe • Hipperholme • Shelf

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

577 Halifax • Sowerby Bridge • Sowerby • Boulderclough

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Team Pennine (Transdev)

This service will be rerouted between Sowerby Bridge and Sowerby via Quarry Hill, St Peters Avenue, Bates Avenue and Pollit Avenue. The timetable will remain unchanged.

579 Halifax • Sowerby Bridge • Sowerby

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

This service will be rerouted between Sowerby Bridge and Sowerby. It will operate a loop via Quarry Hill, St Peter’s Avenue, Towngate to Rooley Heights, returning via Towngate, Stocks Lane and Sowerby New Road.

Bates Avenue and Pollit Avenue will be served by rerouted Team Pennine 577. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. Some evening journeys will be significantly retimed.

586 Halifax • Sowerby Bridge • Ripponden • Rishworth • Commons

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

This service will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability. On weekdays, the 0720 Halifax to Commons will be retimed to 0650, and the 0757 Commons to Halifax will be retimed to 0729, the 1720 Halifax to Commons will be retimed to 1730, and the 1757 Commons to Halifax will be retimed to 1813.

On Sundays, the 0920 Halifax to Commons will be retimed to 0825, the 0949 Commons to Halifax will be retimed to 0903, the 1120 Halifax to Commons will be retimed to 1055, and the 1149 Commons to Halifax will be retimed to 1130. Some other journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

590 Todmorden • Rochdale

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

This service will be changed to operate between Todmorden and Rochdale only.

The Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be hourly, and most journeys will be retimed.

Through journeys to Halifax will no longer operate.

591 592 Halifax • Hebden Bridge • Todmorden • Burnley

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

These services will continue to provide a half-hourly through service between Halifax and Burnley via Todmorden. 591 will continue to operate between Cliviger and Burnley via Red Lees Road and Brunshaw Road.

592 will be rerouted between Cliviger and Burnley via Burnley Road and Todmorden Road.

Combined daytime frequency on services 591/592/593 between Halifax and Hebden Bridge will be increased from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes.

Combined daytime frequency between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden will be half-hourly.

Combined daytime frequency between Todmorden and Burnley will remain halfhourly.

Late evening frequency will be half-hourly Halifax to Hebden Bridge, hourly to Todmorden and Burnley.

Sunday frequency will be half-hourly Halifax to Todmorden, hourly to Burnley.

Most journeys will be retimed.

593 Halifax • Hebden Bridge

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by First

This new Monday to Saturday service will operate half-hourly between Halifax and Hebden Bridge, alternating with services 591/592 to create a combined 15 minute daytime frequency between Halifax and Hebden Bridge (increased from the current frequency of every 20 min), and a combined half-hourly late evening frequency.

A1 Leeds • Kirkstall • Rawdon • Leeds Bradford Airport

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Flyer (Transdev)

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

A2 Bradford • Apperley Bridge • Yeadon • Leeds Bradford Airport • Harrogate

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Flyer (Transdev)

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

A3 Bradford • Shipley • Guiseley • Yeadon • Leeds Bradford Airport • Pool • Otley

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Flyer (Transdev)

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

M4 Keighley • Airedale Hospital • Colne • Nelson • Burnley

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by The Burnley Bus Company (Transdev)

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

X10 Wakefield • Leeds • Leeds University

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by Arriva

This new service will operate at peak times, operating non-stop along the A650, M1 and M621 between Wakefield and Leeds, and extending to/from Leeds University.

X41 Huddersfield • Lepton • Houses Hill • Grange Moor • Overton • Middlestown

Sun, Sep 1 2024 - Operated by South Pennine Community Transport

This service will be withdrawn due to low usage. Arriva 231 and 232 provide alternative services for most of the route.