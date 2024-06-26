Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘high number’ of Wakefield Council’s CCTV cameras are out of use or substandard, a meeting heard.

The local authority also supplied inaccurate data to a government commissioner about the number of surveillance cameras across the district.

An internal review further discovered that the council does not have an accurate database of its CCTV systems.

The findings come 16 months after the council was accused of putting public safety at risk when it was revealed cameras were out of action in Wakefield city centre.

Business owners hit by a wave of burglaries said at the time that a lack of working cameras had left them vulnerable. Picture: Stock

Local authorities have to comply with a surveillance camera code of practice under the Protection of Freedoms Act.

A report said there are “significant weaknesses” over the council’s adherence to the code following an assessment of public CCTV equipment.

Councillors were told of the failings at an audit and governance committee meeting on Monday (June 24).

Jason Brook, the council’s manager for internal audit and risk, said: “The report recognises that there are several areas of good practice.

“However, there is no accurate list or database of CCTV systems.

“This meant a survey returned to the biometrics commissioner in July 2022 was inaccurate.

“There is also no corporate CCTV policy or procedure, reducing consistent practice across the council.

“There also needs to be a senior responsible officer and an agreed single point of contact for CCTV.”

The biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner (BSCC) is appointed by the Home Office to promote appropriate use of CCTV systems by authorities in England and Wales.

The council wrongly reported to the BSCC in July 2022 that it had 336 cameras.

But the report says it was “not possible to quantify” the actual number until a survey had been completed.

Mr Brook told the meeting that the council had been preparing a public spaces code of practice at the time of the review.

He added: “There were also some compliance issues, including a high number of cameras that did not work or meet appropriate evidential standards.”

The review also found that some data protection assessments were out of date.

Other criticisms included CCTV operating staff not being trained to required standards and a lack of information about the supply and maintenance of CCTV equipment.

There was also found to be “limited information” regarding CCTV cameras on the council’s website.

According the report, the council’s contract for CCTV equipment did not comply with standards on procurement.

The council entered into a new fibre broadband network agreement with a provider to support the camera network last year.

The report says: “The risks and controls associated with the fibre roll out needs to be formally evaluated and managed.”

All councils are expected to operate an overt surveillance system using “legitimate technology” to a standard “that maintains public trust and confidence.”

Good practice includes establishing a joint public spaces code of practice with the police.

Protocols should also be in place to cover the request and release of images and video to the police and other third parties.

Access to the council’s main CCTV room should be “appropriately restricted” and there should be no use of automatic number plate or facial recognition technology.

Training for public spaces CCTV staff should always be at a “high level”.

Last year, the council said new CCTV networks were replacing “antiquated” cameras, with Wakefield city centre and Ossett being prioritised.

In February 2023, several business owners in the city centre spoke about the impact of being burgled.

It led to Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood calling a meeting with police, council chiefs and members of the business community over the crime problem.

Hakan Kalkan, owner Yurkish restaurant Sofira, on Northgate, said he has been broken into seven times since 2021, costing him around £20,000.

He said at the time: “I have asked time and time again for an explanation why the CCTV camera on Northgate is not working and I still don’t know what is going on.