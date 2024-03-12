The 13 Leeds bus service numbers which are always late - according to people who live here

Hundreds of bus services run across Leeds each day, connecting us to friends, family and work.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 12th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Multiple companies operate in the area, most notably First and Arriva, meaning there is plenty of competition to keep services at their best.

Despite this, Leeds locals are vocal about their bus services – recommending good ones and criticising those that aren't performing.

There is no greater frustration than to be stood at a bus stop waiting for a bus that never comes.

And with that in mind the Yorkshire Evening Post asked its readers for their choices for which bus services across the city are always late. This is what they had to say...

First Bus services 38 & 39 between Leeds city centre and Moor Allerton.

1. Services 38 & 39

First Bus services 38 & 39 between Leeds city centre and Moor Allerton. Photo: James Hardisty

First Bus services 33 & 34 between Leeds Bus Station and Otley.

2. Services 33 & 34

First Bus services 33 & 34 between Leeds Bus Station and Otley. Photo: James Hardisty

First Bus services 51 & 52 between Leeds city centre - Morley.

3. Services 51 & 52

First Bus services 51 & 52 between Leeds city centre - Morley. Photo: Google

Arriva Yorkshire service 110 between Wakefield - Leeds bus station.

4. Service 110

Arriva Yorkshire service 110 between Wakefield - Leeds bus station. Photo: James Hardisty

First Bus service 16 between Pudsey Bus Station - Whinmoor Shopping Centre.

5. Service 16

First Bus service 16 between Pudsey Bus Station - Whinmoor Shopping Centre. Photo: Google

First Bus service 91 between Halton Moor - Pudsey Bus Station.

6. Service 91

First Bus service 91 between Halton Moor - Pudsey Bus Station. Photo: Google

