Multiple companies operate in the area, most notably First and Arriva, meaning there is plenty of competition to keep services at their best.
Despite this, Leeds locals are vocal about their bus services – recommending good ones and criticising those that aren't performing.
There is no greater frustration than to be stood at a bus stop waiting for a bus that never comes.
And with that in mind the Yorkshire Evening Post asked its readers for their choices for which bus services across the city are always late. This is what they had to say...
1. Services 38 & 39
First Bus services 38 & 39 between Leeds city centre and Moor Allerton. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Services 33 & 34
First Bus services 33 & 34 between Leeds Bus Station and Otley. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Services 51 & 52
First Bus services 51 & 52 between Leeds city centre - Morley. Photo: Google
4. Service 110
Arriva Yorkshire service 110 between Wakefield - Leeds bus station. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Service 16
First Bus service 16 between Pudsey Bus Station - Whinmoor Shopping Centre. Photo: Google
6. Service 91
First Bus service 91 between Halton Moor - Pudsey Bus Station. Photo: Google