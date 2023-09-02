Armley Gyratory: Surfacing works progressing well as Leeds Council sets new re-opening target
Since Monday, July 24 there has been daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works. The road re-opens during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely and were planned to coincide with reduced levels of traffic during the school summer holidays.
Works on the key junction, located on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre, were expected to be completed in time to reopen on August 24 before bad weather forced a delay, and Leeds City Council has now confirmed that while the “majority of surfacing works” were now complete, the closures would remain in place for the time being.
A council spokesperson, said: “The majority of surfacing works carried out to Armley Gyratory has successfully completed to schedule this week. There’s still some additional remedial surfacing and lining to take place on partial night-time closures during this month.
“We would like to thank the public for their on-going patience during the last few weeks as we tried to do the works as quickly as possible. I would also like to thank the project team and contractor for carrying out these complex works through some poor weather conditions during the summer holidays.”
The Gyratory works are particularly complex and have been segmented into seven parts, as work progresses clockwise around the gyratory, with a total of 19 phases of activity. These include planning the existing carriageway, ironworks, laying binder, tarmac surfacing and associated white lining.