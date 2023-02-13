The Sixth Form student at Brigshaw High School spoke out after the school has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months after parents called out “unreasonably harsh” uniform checks and singing ban.

Parents raised concerns in November and December over a school singing ban, “airport style security” and even a supposed ban on using the toilets during lessons.

The student, who has asked to remain anonymous, reached out to the YEP in an effort to correct what he described as “upsetting” misunderstandings.

He said: “When it all came out, the negativity about the banning of singing and stuff, it actually made me annoyed as I’ve been here seven years and only ever had a good experience.

"I love coming to Brigshaw and have never not wanted to come in. I’ll admit there has been a dip in the last year but any rules being introduced are just aimed at rectifying that.”

The school has previously rejected the toilet ban claims explaining that the decision to introduce an accompanying warden was introduced to tackle what they described as a “history of poor behaviour” by pupils using toilets outside break times.

Meanwhile the “banning of singing” has been explained as merely a banning of offensive singing or football style chanting in the school – especially in corridors during class time.

The student said: “It feels like kids have potentially tried to explain to their parents why they got in trouble for something by emphasising bits to show them in a brighter light, which I do get as I was the same.

"The airport style security claim especially is actually quite funny as the school has always been strict on uniform but is simply implementing a more structured approach to enforcing it.”

He said any “growing pains” since the introduction of new rules are being “blown out of proportion” describing the school as having a supportive, community like feel to it.