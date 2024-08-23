Storm Lilian: Leeds Bradford Airport flights cancelled and diverted as winds cause chaos across city
A yellow wind warning has come into force across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, bringing gusts of 50-60mph.
The strong winds and heavy rain has caused widespread traffic and travel disruption this morning.
At Leeds Bradford Airport, two flights were diverted to Liverpool, unable to land in the high winds.
The flights were arriving from Belfast and Dublin - an 8.30am flight to Belfast and an 8.45am flight to Dublin from LBA have also cancelled.
Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season - the furthest the Met Office have got through the list since it was introduced - and the first since April.
The weather has also had a huge impact on Leeds Festival goers with organisers forced to cancel the music stage and put the site into lockdown.
