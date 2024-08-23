Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flights are being diverted away from Leeds Bradford Airport amid strong winds due to Storm Lilian.

A yellow wind warning has come into force across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, bringing gusts of 50-60mph.

The strong winds and heavy rain has caused widespread traffic and travel disruption this morning.

Leeds Bradford Airport. | James Hardisty

At Leeds Bradford Airport, two flights were diverted to Liverpool, unable to land in the high winds.

The flights were arriving from Belfast and Dublin - an 8.30am flight to Belfast and an 8.45am flight to Dublin from LBA have also cancelled.

Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season - the furthest the Met Office have got through the list since it was introduced - and the first since April.

The weather has also had a huge impact on Leeds Festival goers with organisers forced to cancel the music stage and put the site into lockdown.