Leeds Festival 2024: Friday forecast as Met Office issues weather warning with gusts of 60mph at Bramham Park
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Lilian descends on the north of England this morning (Friday).
The warning is in place from 5am until 11am and there is a warning of strong winds that may lead to disruption to travel and infrastructure on Friday morning.
The Met Office also warns that “injuries and danger to life from flying debris is possible” and that there may be power cuts. Some roads and bridges may close and travel services may be affected.
Leeds Festival goers will be hoping that the morning passes off without too much disruption so that they can enjoy the likes of Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Skrillex, who are set to kick off the festival.
And they’ll be happy to know that the Met Office expects that from around midday onwards it should prove much drier and, here and there, even a bit sunny. However, the high wind gusts look set to continue into the afternoon - though not quite as strong as earlier.
In its forecast summary for Friday at Leeds Festival, the Met Office states: “Very windy start, briefly gales, with cloud and rain quickly clearing east. Drier and brighter conditions following, with sunny spells, but also some isolated showers. Winds easing from late morning. Maximum temperature 19 °C.”
Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Friday at Leeds Festival 2024
- 06:00: Light showers (15°)
- 07:00: Light showers (15°)
- 08:00: Light showers (14°)
- 09:00: Sunny intervals (14°)
- 10:00: Sunny intervals (15°)
- 11:00: Sunny intervals (16°)
- 12:00: Sunny intervals (16°)
- 13:00: Sunny intervals (17°)
- 14:00: Sunny intervals (18°)
- 15:00: Sunny intervals (18°)
- 16:00: Sunny intervals (18°)
- 17:00: Sunny intervals (17°)
- 18:00: Sunny intervals (17°)
- 19:00: Sunny (16°)
- 20:00: Clear night (15°)
- 21:00: Clear night (14°)
- 22:00: Clear night (14°)
- 23:00: Clear night (13°)
- 00:00: Clear night (13°)
