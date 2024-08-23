Storm Lilian: Full list of Leeds train services delayed as high winds cause travel chaos
A yellow wind warning has come into force across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, bringing gusts of 50-60mph.
The strong winds and heavy rain has caused widespread traffic and travel disruption this morning.
At Leeds Bradford Airport, two flights were diverted to Liverpool, unable to land in the high winds - while a two departures were cancelled.
A number of train services departing Leeds Central Station are facing delays and cancellations as a result of the weather.
Here is a full list of services currently delayed. This list will continue to be updated...
- 11:33 to Ilkley - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - No arrival time listed
- 11:58 to Knottingley - Delayed by severe weather - Expected 12:38
- 12:35 to Liverpool Lime Street - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 13:18
- 12:15 London Kings Cross - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
- 12:17 Wigan Wallgate - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
- 12:38 Morecambe - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
- 12:21 Doncaster - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 12:44
- 12:27 Halifax - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 13:04
- 12:27 Hull - Delayed by speed restrictions because of high winds - Expected 12:47
- 12:29 Knottingley - Delayed by severe weather - Expected 12:54
- 12:09 Nottingham - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 12:31
- 12:54 Hull - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
- 12:56 Skipton - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
- 12:57 Blackpool North - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
- 12:58 Knottingley - Delayed by severe weather - Expected 13:25
