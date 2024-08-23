Storm Lilian: Full list of Leeds train services delayed as high winds cause travel chaos

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A number of Leeds services are facing disruption today.

yellow wind warning has come into force across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, bringing gusts of 50-60mph.

The strong winds and heavy rain has caused widespread traffic and travel disruption this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leeds Railway Station.Leeds Railway Station.
Leeds Railway Station. | Simon Hulme

At Leeds Bradford Airport, two flights were diverted to Liverpool, unable to land in the high winds - while a two departures were cancelled.

A number of train services departing Leeds Central Station are facing delays and cancellations as a result of the weather.

Here is a full list of services currently delayed. This list will continue to be updated...

  • 11:33 to Ilkley - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - No arrival time listed
  • 11:58 to Knottingley - Delayed by severe weather - Expected 12:38
  • 12:35 to Liverpool Lime Street - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 13:18
  • 12:15 London Kings Cross - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
  • 12:17 Wigan Wallgate - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
  • 12:38 Morecambe - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
  • 12:21 Doncaster - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 12:44
  • 12:27 Halifax - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 13:04
  • 12:27 Hull - Delayed by speed restrictions because of high winds - Expected 12:47
  • 12:29 Knottingley - Delayed by severe weather - Expected 12:54
  • 12:09 Nottingham - Delayed by a tree blocking the line - Expected 12:31
  • 12:54 Hull - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
  • 12:56 Skipton - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
  • 12:57 Blackpool North - Delayed by severe weather - No arrival time listed
  • 12:58 Knottingley - Delayed by severe weather - Expected 13:25
Related topics:LeedsTrain servicesRail disruptionMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.