A mother-of-three killed in a crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds has officially been named by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Smith, 31, from Farnley, sadly died after she was in collision with a van on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds, in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 11).

At 1.14am on Saturday morning, police received calls reporting a pedestrian in the road on Stanningley Bypass near Pudsey Train Station. A short time later, a further call was received reporting a collision involving a pedestrian and a van. Danielle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Smith, 31, from Farnley, sadly died after she was in collision with a van on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds. | WYP

Her family have shared heartbreaking pictures of her, including one with her three loving children.

Flowers and tributes continue to line the railings overlooking Stanningley Bypass in Danielle's memory, and her family is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or may have relevant dashcam footage and has not already spoken to them.

Flowers and tributes continue to line the railings overlooking Stanningley Bypass in Danielle's memory. | WYP

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 107 of October 11.