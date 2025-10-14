Flowers line Stanningley Bypass railings after mum Danielle Smith dies in Leeds crash

Floral tributes have been laid in memory of a woman who tragically died in a crash in Leeds over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, named locally as Danielle Smith, died after she was hit by a van on Stanningley Bypass on Saturday morning (October 11).

Police initially received reports at just after 1am of a person in the road near New Pudsey station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes line the railings on Laurel Terrace overlooking Stanningley Bypass. | National World

Shortly after, a second caller reported that a person had been hit by a vehicle in the same area.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but sadly, Smith was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Flowers and tributes line the railings overlooking Stanningley Bypass in Danielle's memory, and her family is being supported by specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes in memory of Danielle Smith have been attached to railings on Laurel Terrace. | National World

Officers from the Major Collisions Enquiry Team are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or may have relevant information or footage to reach out.

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 107 of 11 October.