Flowers line Stanningley Bypass railings after mum Danielle Smith dies in Leeds crash
The woman, named locally as Danielle Smith, died after she was hit by a van on Stanningley Bypass on Saturday morning (October 11).
Police initially received reports at just after 1am of a person in the road near New Pudsey station.
Shortly after, a second caller reported that a person had been hit by a vehicle in the same area.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, but sadly, Smith was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Flowers and tributes line the railings overlooking Stanningley Bypass in Danielle's memory, and her family is being supported by specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing.
Officers from the Major Collisions Enquiry Team are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or may have relevant information or footage to reach out.
West Yorkshire Police can be contacted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 107 of 11 October.