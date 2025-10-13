Pedestrian killed in Leeds bypass crash named locally as Danielle Smith as police investigation continues

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Oct 2025, 08:49 BST
Police investigations continue after a mum, who was named locally as Danielle Smith, died in a crash in Leeds.

The woman, who was in her 30s, died at the scene after being hit by a van just after 1am on Saturday, October 11.

West Yorkshire Police was first contacted at 1.14am with reports of a pedestrian in the road near New Pudsey railway station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman who sadly died in a crash on Stanningley Bypass has been named locally as Danielle Smith.placeholder image
A woman who sadly died in a crash on Stanningley Bypass has been named locally as Danielle Smith. | Google/National World

A short time after the initial call, a second report came in describing a collision involving a pedestrian and a van on Stanningley Bypass.

Police and ambulance scrambled to the scene, but Smith sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Her family is being supported by specialist officers as enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from the Major Collisions Enquiry Team are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or may have relevant information or footage to get in touch.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 107 of 11 October.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PolicePoliceFamily
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice