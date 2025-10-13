Police investigations continue after a mum, who was named locally as Danielle Smith, died in a crash in Leeds.

The woman, who was in her 30s, died at the scene after being hit by a van just after 1am on Saturday, October 11.

West Yorkshire Police was first contacted at 1.14am with reports of a pedestrian in the road near New Pudsey railway station.

A woman who sadly died in a crash on Stanningley Bypass has been named locally as Danielle Smith. | Google/National World

A short time after the initial call, a second report came in describing a collision involving a pedestrian and a van on Stanningley Bypass.

Police and ambulance scrambled to the scene, but Smith sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family is being supported by specialist officers as enquiries continue.

Officers from the Major Collisions Enquiry Team are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or may have relevant information or footage to get in touch.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 107 of 11 October.