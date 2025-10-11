Pedestrian dies after crash on Leeds Stanningley Bypass in early hours
Police received calls at 1.14am this morning reporting a pedestrian in the road on Stanningley Bypass near New Pudsey station.
A short time later, a further call was received reporting a collision involving a pedestrian and a van.
Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family are being supported by specialist officers and enquiries remain ongoing.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or may have relevant dashcam footage and has not already spoken to them.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 107 of 11 October.