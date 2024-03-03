Leeds City Council approved its annual budget at a meeting last month, which included proposals to bring charges onto a number of its sites - including popular parks and beauty spots.
This week, a spokesperson for the authority explained that a vote to approve the budget gave the council the go-ahead to proceed with reviews, but emphasised that no final decision had been made yet.
However, the council has been clear about the sites that are under consideration.
Here are 11 of the parks, beauty spots and car parks where you could soon be charged to visit by car -
1. Roundhay Park
Roundhay Park, the much-loved 700-acre beauty spot to the north of the city, could see charges introduced. The council said this week that the locations where car parking charges are being considered are: Mansion Lane (including by the Upper Lake); Golf Course; Lakeside (including a section of Park Avenue); Tram Park; Wetherby Road; and Oakwood. Photo: Steve Riding. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Marsh Street Car Park, Rothwell
It has been proposed that car parking charges could soon be introduced at Marsh Street, in Rothwell, to the dismay of some. They included the owner of Naseem’s Chemists, which backs onto the car park, who said: "The charges wouldn’t be very helpful for us at all." Photo: National World
3. Otley Chevin Forest Park
The authority has consulted on a proposal to introduce car parking charges at Otley Chevin Forest Park, which came before the announcement of other cost-saving proposals in December. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Golden Acre Park
Leeds City Council has also consulted on another proposal to introduced car parking charges at Golden Acre Park. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Middleton Park
The council has also proposed introducing car parking charges at Middleton Park, the 360-acre beauty spot to the south of the city. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Temple Newsam Park
Temple Newsam Park is one of the three Leeds park where the introduction of car parking charges has been proposed. Photo: Gary Longbottom