An elderly woman has been confirmed dead after a crash in Leeds.

Emergency services responded to the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Leeds yesterday afternoon.

A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later pronounced dead. Here’s everything we know so far...

What happened?

West Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service to reports two vehicles had been in collision.

Where and when did this happen?

Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the scene on Rawdon Road, Horsforth, shortly before 2pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17).

Who was injured?

The driver of the Fiesta, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed that initial indications are that the woman had suffered a medical episode.

What happened to the other driver?

The driver of the other vehicle, a red Audi S3, suffered only minor injuries and the road remained closed into the evening whilst enquiries took place.

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240566469 or online via the 101LiveChat.