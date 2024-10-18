Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An elderly woman has been confirmed dead after a crash in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the collision.

At 1.59pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17), emergency services were called to the incident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a red Audi S3 in Rawdon Road, Horsforth, near to the junction with Hall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Fiesta, an 82-year-old woman, has been pronounced dead. | Google/NW

The driver of the Fiesta, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

The Fiesta had been heading away from Rawdon towards the A6120 and the Audi was travelling in the opposite direction.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that initial indications are that the Fiesta driver had suffered a medical episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Audi driver received minor injuries and the road has now been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240566469 or online via the 101LiveChat.