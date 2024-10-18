Rawdon Road: Elderly woman confirmed dead in Leeds crash after suspected 'medical episode'
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the collision.
At 1.59pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17), emergency services were called to the incident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a red Audi S3 in Rawdon Road, Horsforth, near to the junction with Hall Lane.
The driver of the Fiesta, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead yesterday evening.
The Fiesta had been heading away from Rawdon towards the A6120 and the Audi was travelling in the opposite direction.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that initial indications are that the Fiesta driver had suffered a medical episode.
The Audi driver received minor injuries and the road has now been reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240566469 or online via the 101LiveChat.
