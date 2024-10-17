Rawdon Road crash: Elderly woman in critical condition after collision on major Leeds road

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 20:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been left in a critical condition following a crash in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the serious road traffic collision on Rawdon Road, Horsforth, this afternoon (Thursday). 

Officers were called at 13.59 (17 October) by the ambulance service to reports two vehicles had been in collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The A65 in Rawdon was closed in both directions following the serious crashThe A65 in Rawdon was closed in both directions following the serious crash
The A65 in Rawdon was closed in both directions following the serious crash | Google

An 82-year-old woman who was driving a blue Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the other vehicle a red Audi S3 was not injured and the road has remained closed into this evening whilst enquiries are carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of it, is asked to contact police via 101 or using the live chat option quoting log 891 of 17 October. 

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Related topics:HorsforthPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice