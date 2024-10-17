Rawdon Road crash: Elderly woman in critical condition after collision on major Leeds road
Police are appealing for witnesses after the serious road traffic collision on Rawdon Road, Horsforth, this afternoon (Thursday).
Officers were called at 13.59 (17 October) by the ambulance service to reports two vehicles had been in collision.
An 82-year-old woman who was driving a blue Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is described as critical.
The driver of the other vehicle a red Audi S3 was not injured and the road has remained closed into this evening whilst enquiries are carried out.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of it, is asked to contact police via 101 or using the live chat option quoting log 891 of 17 October.
