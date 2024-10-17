Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been left in a critical condition following a crash in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after the serious road traffic collision on Rawdon Road, Horsforth, this afternoon (Thursday).

Officers were called at 13.59 (17 October) by the ambulance service to reports two vehicles had been in collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A65 in Rawdon was closed in both directions following the serious crash | Google

An 82-year-old woman who was driving a blue Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the other vehicle a red Audi S3 was not injured and the road has remained closed into this evening whilst enquiries are carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of it, is asked to contact police via 101 or using the live chat option quoting log 891 of 17 October.