Rawdon Road: Busy Leeds route closed after serious crash as drivers told to avoid area

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 15:20 BST
Drivers have been urged to avoid a busy Leeds route after a serious crash resulted in a casualty being rushed to hospital.

The incident, on Rawdon Road earlier today (October 17), has resulted in the closure of the route.

Drivers have been told to avoid Rawdon Road after a crash on October 17. | National World/Google

It is understood that the fire service and ambulances are in attendance, as well as officers from West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Rawdon Road.

“One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road remains closed. Please avoid the area.”

