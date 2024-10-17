Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers have been urged to avoid a busy Leeds route after a serious crash resulted in a casualty being rushed to hospital.

Drivers have been told to avoid Rawdon Road after a crash on October 17. | National World/Google

It is understood that the fire service and ambulances are in attendance, as well as officers from West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Rawdon Road.

“One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road remains closed. Please avoid the area.”