Rothwell crash: Police issue update on search for van driver after bus crashes into house in Leeds
Emergency services rushed to Leadwell Lane, Rothwell on Wednesday afternoon (April 2), after a major crash that saw a bus collide with a house.
Officers said that the van driver failed to stop and left the scene, prompting an initial appeal for information.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the bus received treatment for injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.
“Following enquiries, roads policing officers have identified the Luton van and driver involved and established the driver was not injured.”
A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the incident, which left a number of bus passengers requiring medical attention.
Anyone who can assist the ongoing police enquiry into the circumstances of the collision is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 0697 of April 2.
