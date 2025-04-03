Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A crash in Leeds left a bus driver fighting for his life after a dramatic collision ended with the vehicle slamming into a house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bus driver is fighting for his life after a crash in Rothwell on April 2. | National World

Police said that the van driver failed to stop and left the scene, prompting an appeal for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also confirmed that the bus driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while multiple passengers received medical treatment.

After a huge police scene with a busy junction closed, an investigation is continuing. Here is everything we know on the situation so far -

What happened?

A bus driver suffered life-threatening injuries following the crash on Leadwell Lane, when a bus and van collided shortly after midday.

The bus came to a stop after crashing into a house, while the van driver failed to stop and left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of passengers were taken to hospital.

The road was closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane, while motorists were advised to avoid the area.

What did police say?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, the bus came to a stop in contact with a nearby house.

“The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries.

“The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.

“Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

How many people were taken to hospital?

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that upon attending the incident “a number of patients were checked over and discharged on scene and nine patients were conveyed to hospital”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have the fire service said?

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene. A spokesperson said: “We were called today at 12.16 to reports of a collision involving a bus.

“We sent five crews including our technical rescue support unit.

“They freed one casualty and handed them to the care of ambulance colleagues.

“Crews made the scene safe before leaving the incident.”

What has the local response been?

Stewart Golton is the leader of the Lib Dems at Leeds City Council and represents the Rothwell ward at the authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s the road that goes between Robin Hood and Rothwell, and it is usually quite busy.

“This is a very serious situation and the road itself is quite narrow, so it can be constricted.

“People should avoid it all costs as the investigation is taking place and there are serious delays for traffic.”

What should I do if I have information?

Anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or reporting online via the force's website, quoting reference 0697 of 2/4.