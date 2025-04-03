Leadwell Lane Rothwell: Everything we know as bus driver fighting for life after crash into Leeds house
Emergency services rushed to Leadwell Lane in Rothwell yesterday (April 1) following the crash, that also involved a van.
Police said that the van driver failed to stop and left the scene, prompting an appeal for information.
The force also confirmed that the bus driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while multiple passengers received medical treatment.
After a huge police scene with a busy junction closed, an investigation is continuing. Here is everything we know on the situation so far -
What happened?
A bus driver suffered life-threatening injuries following the crash on Leadwell Lane, when a bus and van collided shortly after midday.
The bus came to a stop after crashing into a house, while the van driver failed to stop and left the scene.
A number of passengers were taken to hospital.
The road was closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane, while motorists were advised to avoid the area.
What did police say?
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, the bus came to a stop in contact with a nearby house.
“The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
“A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries.
“The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.
“Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
How many people were taken to hospital?
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that upon attending the incident “a number of patients were checked over and discharged on scene and nine patients were conveyed to hospital”.
What have the fire service said?
Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene. A spokesperson said: “We were called today at 12.16 to reports of a collision involving a bus.
“We sent five crews including our technical rescue support unit.
“They freed one casualty and handed them to the care of ambulance colleagues.
“Crews made the scene safe before leaving the incident.”
What has the local response been?
Stewart Golton is the leader of the Lib Dems at Leeds City Council and represents the Rothwell ward at the authority.
He said: “It’s the road that goes between Robin Hood and Rothwell, and it is usually quite busy.
“This is a very serious situation and the road itself is quite narrow, so it can be constricted.
“People should avoid it all costs as the investigation is taking place and there are serious delays for traffic.”
What should I do if I have information?
Anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or reporting online via the force's website, quoting reference 0697 of 2/4.
