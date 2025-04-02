Rothwell crash: 13 pictures from the scene in Leeds town as bus can be seen smashed into house

Pictures have been caught showing the aftermath of a major crash in a Leeds town that saw a bus collide with a house.

The bus driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash on Leadwell Lane in Rothwell shortly after midday today (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a bus and a Luton van were in collision, after which the bus collided with a nearby house.

A number of passengers were also treated for injuries, with Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirming that nine people in total were taken to hospital.

The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online quoting reference 0697 of 2/4.

The roads around Leadwell Lane have been closed off by police.

Leadwell Lane in Rothwell is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane.

The crash on Leadwell Lane has led to congestion on the roads around Rothwell.

Emergency services were called shortly before 12:10pm this afternoon.

The serious road traffic collision involved a bus and a Luton van on Leadwell Lane in Rothwell, Leeds,

Following the collision the bus came to a stop after coming into contact with a property on Leadwell Lane.

