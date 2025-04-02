The bus driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash on Leadwell Lane in Rothwell shortly after midday today (Wednesday).
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a bus and a Luton van were in collision, after which the bus collided with a nearby house.
A number of passengers were also treated for injuries, with Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirming that nine people in total were taken to hospital.
The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online quoting reference 0697 of 2/4.
